



DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis restaurant Pluto’s is closing its doors on Tuesday after nearly two decades of business.

The restaurant’s general manager said they are closing due to high rent and rising labor costs. Pluto’s plans to officially close at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, but the general manager said they may close earlier, depending on their food supply.

In a flyer posted on their doors, the restaurant said: “We appreciate the community of Davis and its support during our tenure.”

Additionally, the restaurant said anyone interested in bringing Pluto’s back to the area should contact the property owners or catering@loveplutos.com.

Pluto’s has other locations in San Francisco, San Jose, and Palo Alto.