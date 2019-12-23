SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Navy father came home from deployment just in time for the holidays, surprising his family at the Sacramento Kings game on Monday night.

United States Navy Petty Officer First Class James E. Jenkins Jr. returned home following a deployment in Iraq. He surprised his sons James, 8, and Justus, 3, at the Kings and Rockets game.

The Jenkins family was brought onto the court for a game with another family, but the boys did not know their father was underneath one of two giant boxes on the court. The other family won a flat-screen tv.

Jenkins has served as an Operations Specialist for the last 15 years. He’s been deployed three times in the last five years to Afghanistan and Japan.