



North Highlands (CBS13) — A grinch hit a North Highlands home, stealing their Christmas unicorn.

This North Highland family enjoys Christmas so much, each year that they have a light display in their front yard. They recently added to their collection with a unicorn, but couldn’t even enjoy it before it was stolen last week.

“How dare you, how dare you take that!” said Brianda Ferguson.

Ferguson is outraged someone stole a Christmas decoration from her mother’s North Highlands home. Surveillance video from around 4 a.m. on Dec. 18 shows a thief, who appears to be a woman, sneaking into their front yard, taking off her shoes at one point, grabbing the unicorn and taking off.

“The majority of us work and we make a living to get these things for the kids and then one day someone thinks it’s okay and takes off with it,” said Ferguson.

She says her 12-year-old niece Jaslynn Sanchez had picked out the unicorn with her grandma.

“It made me really sad because I like the unicorn a lot and my grandma spent so much money on it,” said Sanchez.

She loves Christmas, like her Grandma, and enjoys the light display in her front yard. What’s even more disturbing to them is that someone could do this at Christmas time, when everyone is celebrating with lights.

“I hope she returns it because I really love this unicorn,” Sanchez said.

The LED unicorn stands just over five feet tall. It’s not big, but its disappearance has Sanchez wondering who would do such a thing. The family has not reported the theft to the police but turned to Facebook instead. They hope the thief sees herself and makes it right.

“It’s just not okay,” Ferguson said.

They are asking anyone with information to reach out to them via social media.