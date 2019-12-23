



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspected DUI crash into a utility pole on Del Paso Road caused one of the worst travel delays during the busiest time of the year over the weekend.

The impact from the crash damaged fiber optic cables with AT&T, forcing crews to spend hours to repair them. Some had to be individually fixed.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol north office said the female driver who crashed into the pole was suspected of driving under the influence. The driver was taken to the hospital after the crash but did not have any major injuries.

The major delays over the weekend put some holiday travelers on edge. Many didn’t know what to expect after the outage nearly shut down the airport.

“I’ve been very nervous about this trip for some reason I just feel like my mind won’t settle down,” a woman traveling to Colorado said.

Southwest Airlines was hit hard by the weekend outage. Southwest told CBS13 it used a back-up to get as many people to their destination as possible but it couldn’t keep up, causing the massive delays and cancellations.

A spokesperson with the airport says the airlines don’t operate on one collective system, telling CBS13 each airline has its own individual system.

Monday brought a change of pace with operations back to normal, which came as a surprise for some travelers.

“Just a fabulous experience and I’ve heard it was just awful over the weekend,” one woman said.