



— A Yuba County father was arrested for attempted murder after his infant child suffered serious head injuries, authorities said.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Montejano, 22, drove his wife and injured five-week-old son from their home in the 1400 block of N. Beale Road in Linda to the emergency room at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Friday morning.

Hospital officials told law enforcement the baby arrived with suspicious head injuries. The sheriff’s office said the child was transferred to a Sacramento area hospital to be treated for various injuries described as serious.

Later that Friday morning, deputies located and arrested Montejano. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of attempted murder and child cruelty and is being held on a $1 million bail.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the child’s injuries. No further information has been released.