



— A pedestrian attempting to cross the highway in South Sacramento was struck by a truck and killed Sunday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 99 near Mack Road.

CHP said a man in his 30s was attempting to cross the freeway when he was struck by a Dodge pickup truck.

Officials declared the man, who has yet to be identified, dead at the scene. The driver of the truck stayed on the scene to cooperate with officers.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this incident, officers said.