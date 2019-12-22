STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said one suspect was arrested and another is in the hospital after crashing into a bus and causing injury to two other people.

The incident happened at around 4:45 p.m. in the area of 8th Street and Lever Boulevard. Police said the two suspects, identified as Marcus Colon, 37, and Derrick Wilburn, 36, crashed into a bus and struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene on foot.

The pedestrian and bus driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Upon investigating the scene, officers located a stolen firearm in the suspect vehicle.

Colon, the passenger of the suspect vehicle, was located and arrested just block away from the crash site for weapons charges, police said. Wilburn, the driver, was located at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stockton PD said Wilburn’s charges have been referred to the county’s district attorney’s office for complaint.