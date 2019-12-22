SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An internet outage at Sacramento International Airport has caused major flight delays during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

According to an AT&T spokesperson, the outage is due to fiber damage caused by a car crash on Saturday night.

SMF said they are aware of the problem and encourage travelers to call airlines ahead of time to find out about potential delays.

The internet connection issues impacting Airlines at SMF since late last night are still on-going. Passengers flying out of SMF should contact their airline for up-to-date flight delay and cancellation information. — Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) December 22, 2019

Several flights were delayed on Saturday night but have since been able to get out. SMF said Southwest is the airline being impacted the most and numerous flights have already been canceled.

SMF said almost every airline that uses AT&T is manually having to check-in passengers and bags.

We will update you on this story throughout the night.