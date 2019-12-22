FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — One person suffered major injuries after crashing into a tree in Fairfield early Sunday morning, the Fairfield Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded at approximately 2:15 a.m. to a crash in the area of Travis Boulevard and Second Street. Photos of the scene show major front-end damage to the vehicle which collided head-on with a tree along the side of the road.

car 2 (credit: Fairfield Fire Department)

car 1 (credit: Fairfield Fire Department)

fairfield car vs. tree crash (credit: Fairfield Fire Department)

A single occupant of the vehicle was located and was described as having major injuries. The department said the victim was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

The Fairfield Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the crash. The identity if the driver has not been released.