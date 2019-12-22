



— One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Elk Grove on Sunday morning.

The Elk Grove Police Department said the shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of Renwick Avenue.

Police said the victim drove himself to a nearby gas station along Laguna Boulevard where he was then transported to the hospital by authorities. The victim suffered what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description has been released, but police did say the suspected shooter and victim are known to each other.

The victim’s identity has also not yet been released.