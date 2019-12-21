WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Woodland family who lost everything in a house fire just days before Thanksgiving were the recipients of a holiday surprise.

The family of five woke up on Nov. 25 just after midnight to flames and smoke filling their home and destroying all of their belongings, the West Plainfield Fire Protection District said.

The fire department, along with Dignity Health’s Woodland Healthcare staff members, hosted the family on Dec. 18 for a special moment of giving.

KID HAPPY (credit: West Plainfield Fire Protection District)

EVERYONE PIC (credit: West Plainfield Fire Protection District)

FAMILY GETTING GIFTS (credit: West Plainfield Fire Protection District)

FAMILY HAPPY (credit: West Plainfield Fire Protection District)

PRESENTS PIC (credit: West Plainfield Fire Protection District)

Money was raised, gifts were gifted to the family’s children and items were delivered to assist the family in their time of rebuilding while another baby is on the way, the department said.