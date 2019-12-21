



— An arrest has been made in connection to a robbery that happened on December 12 at a Stockton business, the Stockton Police Department said.

Rolontae Ivory, 20, is now behind bars after surveillance video caught him in the act stealing from a business on the 4700 block Pacific Avenue.

Ivory was arrested Friday on the 2600 block of W. March Lane and booked on multiple charges including robbery, vehicle theft and violating probation. Police said he was also found to be in possession of a stolen motorcycle at the time of his arrest

Stockton PD said they were able to locate and arrest Ivory due to community tips provided on a “Who’s That Wednesday” post from a department social media account.