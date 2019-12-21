



— A 17-year-old boy who was shot in Stockton on Friday afternoon has died, the Stockton Police Department said Saturday morning.

Police said there is still no suspect description or information regarding a motive at this time.

The teenager, whose identity has not been released, was found on the 7500 block of Coral Lane with a gunshot wound just before 4:30 p.m. as officers were responding to reports of a shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re encouraged to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377. Callers can remain anonymous.