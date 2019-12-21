STOCKTON (CBS13) — Ten French and English bulldogs were stolen during a home burglary in Stockton on Thursday night.

Angelina Lopez, the dogs’ owner, said the animals were stolen between 9:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. from her home, which was later confirmed by Stockton PD.

Lopez said she is offering a reward for the safe return of her dogs, which consists of a grandmother, mother and father, and their puppies.

She asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dogs contact her at 323-512-1831.