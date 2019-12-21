



— Two people were hospitalized following a machete attack in Roseville on Saturday, authorities said.

Police could not confirm the exact time and location of the attack but said it happened in the Crocker Ranch area. Roseville PD said the suspect has been detained and is likely to be arrested on numerous charges.

READ: Two Men Found In Possession Of Approx. 100 Stolen Packages During Traffic Stop In Roseville

Authorities said the suspect and victims are known to each other. The victims’ injuries are considered mom-life-threatening.

Information regarding the individuals’ identities has not yet been made available.

No further details have been released at this time. We will update you on this story throughout the night.