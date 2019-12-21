ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two men were arrested during a traffic stop in Roseville after being found in possession of approximately 100 stolen packages.

The Roseville Police Department said a citizen alerted officers on Friday to the theft of a tailgate of a vehicle on the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard.

Police said the caller provided a description of the suspect vehicle, which officers were able to locate nearby shortly after and initiate a traffic stop.

Officers found the stolen tailgate inside of the suspect vehicle along with approximately 100 stolen packages that were taken from across Placer and Sacramento counties.

Swipe left for more photos.

stolen packages 1- Roseville PD (credit: Roseville PD)

stolen packages 2- Roseville PD (credit: Roseville PD)

Jacob Booth mug - Roseville PD Mugshot of Jacob Booth, 39 (credit: Roseville PD)

Movses Dermishyan mug - Roseville PD Mugshot of Movses Dermishyan, 30 (credit: Roseville PD)

Movses Dermishyan, 30, and Jacob Booth, 39, were arrested and booked into the South Placer County Jail on charges of grand theft, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, identity theft, and possession of narcotics.