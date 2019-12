EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two dogs were rescued from a blazing house fire in El Dorado County on Saturday afternoon.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said crews responded to a residential fire in Pollock Pines where flames engulfed one corner of a house.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue two dogs from the burning home.

No injuries were reported in the incident.