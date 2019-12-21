



— Nine people were injured after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with two vehicles on Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

The California Highway Patrol said a white Toyota Corolla was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-80 just west of Abernathy Road. The Toyota crashed head-on just after 12 a.m. on Saturday with two other vehicles resulted in several people, including four children, suffering injuries considered major and minor.

CHP said at least one person is listed in critical condition. The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

The identities of all parties involved have not yet been released.