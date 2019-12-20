STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities responding to reports of a disturbance arrested a woman for public intoxication and attacking an officer, the Stockton Police Department said.

Officers responded at around 5:20 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on the 3000 block of Sweet Lilac Way.

Maria Esotu, 20, was located at the scene and identified as the suspect. Stockton PD said officers were forced to take Esotu to the ground as she pulled away from them and resisted arrest.

From the ground, Esotu reportedly kicked one of the arresting officers, police said. A restraint system was used to detain Esotu and take her into custody.

Esotu was arrested for public intoxication, vandalism, resisting arrest, battery, and battery on an officer.