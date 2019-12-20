



JACKSON (CBS13) — An Amador County neighborhood is getting mail once again.

Some neighbors in Jackson say they went weeks without delivery from their letter carriers.

Cindy Corchero eventually complained to the post office and was told she’s at the end of the route and the carrier is too busy to get there.

After CBS13 reached out to the Post Office on Thursday, it said it was investigating.

But, on Friday, Cindy says she got 12 pieces of mail!