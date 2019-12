Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, What's your go-to last minute dish?

14 hours ago

20 Minute RecipesCourtney has more with Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Mia Syn, this time 20 Minute Recipes!

14 hours ago

Gifts for KidsSabrina the Brazilian Elf has one last stop, this time with tips on gifts for the kiddos!!!

15 hours ago

La Pastorela De SacramentoSacramento's non-profit Latino art and cultural center, in conjunction with The Oak Park Neighborhood Association presents the 7th Annual "La Pastorela de Sacramento," a popular holiday musical for kids and adults alike.Jordan Segundo is checking it out!

15 hours ago

Stacie Eakes & The Superfreakes Pt. 2We have another performance from Stacie Eakes!!!

15 hours ago