FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — After 35 years, a Fairfield school district is celebrating the retirement of one of their own.

It was “Goodbye Mr. Mark Day” at Nelda Mundy Elementary Schol on Friday. Mark Stenson has worked in the district since 1985 and spent the last 21 years as the custodian at Nelda Mundy. He taught and mentored countless students at the school.

Stenson was presented with a plaque and plenty of warm wishes for all his years of service.

In retirement, he says he won’t have to worry about waking up so early. He hopes to do a little walking to stay fit and do a few other things he hasn’t been able to get to over the years like going to A’s games.