SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man and woman were sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of the sexual assault of two of the couple’s young family members, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

In October, Jennifer Fry and Dale Williams each pled guilty to two counts of child sexual assault wit Williams also admitting to two prior strike convictions.

The district attorney’s office said Fry and Williams began dating n 2014 and had access to two female family members, ages 5 and 12.

Officials said Fry, directed by Williams, committed an act of sexual assault on the 5-year-old victim. The D.A. said Fry was also aware of and permitted Williams sexual assaulting the 12-year-old victim.