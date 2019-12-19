



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dozens of movie characters were out in Sacramento Thursday night as another installment of the Star Wars movies, “The Rise of Skywalker,” hit theaters.

“It’s the final movie of the saga, it’s an end of an era,” said fan Chelsea Kirkpatrick.

Fan frenzy exceeding to another galaxy over the latest Star Wars film on opening night, a film that could be the last.

“I’m a Jedi kinda Luke-inspired a little bit, kinda Anakin-inspired,” Casey Roepke said.

Humans weren’t the only ones getting in on the fun.

“I’m one of the builders and part of the Sacramento Droid builders group,” said fan Tosin Onafookan.

Even R2D2 lookalikes were having a drone good time. But inside this movie premiere was also a lot of giving.

“I’m a Jedi tonight but I’m with a group called the League for Hope,” says Star Wars fan Gina Vondamm.

Her group is a force of its own, dressing up as Star Wars characters year-round and bringing smiles to hospital-bound children.

Star Wars is expected to bring in over $200 million in its first weekend.