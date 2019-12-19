Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, What's your go-to last minute dish?

4 hours ago

20 Minute RecipesCourtney has more with Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Mia Syn, this time 20 Minute Recipes!

4 hours ago

Gifts for KidsSabrina the Brazilian Elf has one last stop, this time with tips on gifts for the kiddos!!!

4 hours ago

La Pastorela De SacramentoSacramento's non-profit Latino art and cultural center, in conjunction with The Oak Park Neighborhood Association presents the 7th Annual "La Pastorela de Sacramento," a popular holiday musical for kids and adults alike.Jordan Segundo is checking it out!

4 hours ago

Stacie Eakes & The Superfreakes Pt. 2We have another performance from Stacie Eakes!!!

4 hours ago