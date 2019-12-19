



— The stolen ashes of a Roseville woman’s late husband have been recovered.

Roseville police confirmed that they have retrieved the urn that was stolen when a burglar entered Mimi Lopez-Waverly’s home last Friday.

Lopez-Waverly said her home alarm went off when the burglar broke in, which forced a quick escape. The burglar grabbed the urn, likely mistaking it for a jewelry box — she said the thief also got away with some jewelry.

“There’s no price on what he took,” Lopez-Waverly said.

Her husband Michael passed away nearly four years ago.

At this time, it is unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the burglary or if any of the other stolen items have been returned.

Police said they notified Lopez-Waverly of the retrieval on Wednesday and are now working on reuniting her with her late husband’s ashes.