SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A federal grand jury has indicted nine San Joaquin County people for heroin and methamphetamine trafficking, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced Thursday.

Lathrop residents Jose Encarnacion Mayo Rodriguez, 32, Sylvia Zambrano, 56, Yesenia Lopez, 38, and Stockton residents Maria Luisa Escamilla-Lopez, 39, Juan Chavarria, 19, Juan Ramon Lopez, 39, Nereyda Alvarez, 32, Phillip Allen Bailey, 48, and Charles James Billingsley Jr. were charged with various drug and firearms offenses.

Mayo was the head of a drug trafficking organization that included several family members and associates, according to court documents. The records said the defendants sold undercover officers heroin and methamphetamine on multiple occasions between March and October of 2019.

Officers also seized 28 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of heroin from Yesenia Lopez during a traffic stop.

Court documents said that on Dec. 5, search warrants were executed at eight locations which resulted in over 44 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin, two pounds of cocaine, 10 firearms, and $128,000 in cash being seized.

Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine if convicted.