ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man suspected of robbing a Laguna Creek High School student and attacking the victim and his family has been arrested, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

Daniel Thomas, 18, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of robbery and battery.

Police said Thomas and two others approached a student near a campus bike rack after school. Thomas is accused of pushing the victim up against a wall and taking the victim’s cell phone before all three suspects rode way on bicycles.

Elk Grove PD said the victim and his family foud Thomas near campus and confronted him. Thomas slapped the victim and punched one of the victim’s family members, police said.

Thomas rode off again and the victim called the police.

Officers found Thomas later on riding his bike near his home and detained him,

No information on the other two potential suspects has been released. It is unclear if Thomas is a student at the high school.