



— A passenger who died in a crash during a high-speed chase that went from Ceres to Modesto has been identified, the Ceres Police Department said.

Kendra Sanguinetti, 28, of Jamestown, was identified as the woman who died after a vehicle crashed into a tree and was split in two on Wednesday.

Jamestown resident Devin Long, 24, was the driver of the car and faces charges of murder, recklessly evading a police officer, grand theft auto, driving under the influence causing death, resisting arrest and driving on s suspended license.

MORE: One Woman Dead, Man Arrested In High-Speed Chase From Ceres To Modesto

Police said Long stole the car in Sonora and took it to Ceres. Officers spotted the vehicle in a Ceres parking lot, which prompted Long to drive off toward Modesto.

Once the vehicle entered the intersection of Oakdale Road and Scenic Drive in Modesto, officers said Long lost control and crashed into a tree splitting the vehicle into two parts.

Sanguinetti was pronounced dead at the scene. Long exited the vehicle and was arrested in a nearby trash enclosure after briefly evading police on foot.

Ceres PD said Sanguinetti was wanted for a felony assault with a deadly weapon warrant out of Sonora and had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest.

The department said they believe the warrants played a part in the pair’s decision to flee.