EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A community tip led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief in El Dorado County, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they arrested the suspect, identified as Vue Xiong, in Cameron Park on Wednesday morning.

A search for the suspect started when a community member told authorities they spotted two men exit a red Toyota Prius and seemingly remove items from underneath a neighbors car.

Xiong was spotted later by deputies a local business in Cameron Park and pulled over as he was leaving the business.

el do county catalytic converter arrest 1 (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff)

el do county catalytic converter arrest 2 (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff)

el do county catalytic converter arrest 3 (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff)

A search of the vehicle uncovered the victim’s stolen catalytic converter, methamphetamine and a police scanner tuned to the sheriff’s office channel. The stolen property was returned.

No information on a possible second suspect has been released.