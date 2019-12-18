



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One man is dead after he was stabbed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting the stabbing int he 3400 Block of Whitney Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was declared dead at the scene of the incident.

ALSO: Sacramento Restaurants Closing Due To Imminent Minimum Wage Increase

A man has been detained in connection to the stabbing, which appears to have been caused by a verbal altercation. Detectives are looking into the relationship between the man who was detained and the victim.

The name of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after the victim’s next of kin is notified of his death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).