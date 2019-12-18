SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – To mark the first night of Hanukkah, on Sunday, December 22, Sacramento will light the city menorah on the West Plaza of Downtown Commons near the Golden 1 Center.

Rabbi Mendy Cohen will light the menorah, along with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. After the ceremonial lighting at 5:30 p.m., people can attend a free party, including live music, a balloon artist, and face painting. Kosher refreshments will also be served.

Guests are asked to bring a gift to donate to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Hanukkah, or the festival of lights, lasts eight days. Each night an additional candle is lit using the shamash, or attendant candle.