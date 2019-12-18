SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Sacramento in April and will hold a Q&A at the Golden 1 Center.

A yet-to-be-named moderator will lead the conversation on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 20, at 10 a.m. both online and at the Golden 1 Center Box Office. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, December 19, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Those interested in attending can also purchase VIP Tickets, which include a meet and greet with Michelle Obama. There is an 8-ticket limit for the event.

Ticket prices are not listed on Golden1Center.com, nor are instructions about who qualifies for the pre-sale.

Obama served as the First Lady from 2009-2017. She graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Law School. She wrote a memoir, Becoming, which was published in 2018.