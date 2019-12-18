



SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Construction work on the Interstate 5 and 80 interchange in North Sacramento will resume this weekend. Slab replacement and pavement work was rescheduled because of the rain.

The connector from northbound I-5 to eastbound I-80 will be closed overnight from 8 p.m. Friday, December 20 through 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21.

ALSO: VIDEO: Drivers Trapped By I-5 Fire In Sacramento Escape Through Hole In Fence

Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly, Caltrans says. As a detour to the North Interstate 5 to East Interstate 80 connector, drivers should continue north on Interstate 5 to the Arena Boulevard offramp and turn around to the South Interstate 5 to East Reno Interstate 80 exit.

Caltrns say this project will preserve and extend the life of the existing pavement and improve ride quality.