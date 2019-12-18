



A man’s alleged plan to steal power tools from an Auburn Home Depot was not well-crafted.

On December 9, 33-year old Michael Guillermo Mendoza of Sacramento walked into the hardware store, filled his cart with more than $1,100 worth of DeWalt and Milwaukee power tools and ran out, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Mendoza allegedly loaded the items into his car, but couldn’t get away because his car wouldn’t start. Several Home Depot employees and witnesses then ran up to Mendoza and demanded that he return the tools. Only after someone removed some of the stolen items from the back of Mendoza’s car did he throw some other items out of the sunroof, surveillance video showed.

Mendoza then ran away and was found by a police K9 on Willow Creek Drive. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had warrants out of Nevada County.

Mendoza is on probation for being under the influence of a controlled substance.