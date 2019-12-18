



RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A Rancho Cordova man has been arrested on gun charges after police say they found a gun in his vehicle that he was stolen from a UPS facility.

On Tuesday, police were patrolling the area of Mills Station Road and Mather Field Road when they pulled over 24-year-old Alex Elkins of Rancho Cordova for speeding, they say. Elkins said he was headed to his job at UPS at the time.

Police determined that Elkins had an outstanding warrant. They searched his vehicle and reportedly found a loaded gun that had been stolen at a UPS facility before it could reach its destination.

Elkins was arrested for the warrant and on felony firearm-related charges and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

UPS confirms that Elkins is an employee. They say they are working with authorities on the investigation.