FRESNO (CBS13) – A teenage girl is under arrest after she allegedly stole a plane and crashed it in Fresno.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. after the girl, who ran away from home, got into an empty King Air 200 propeller-driven aircraft plane parked at the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport and drove it into a building and fence, according to reports.

When airport police and Fresno police reached the girl, they say she was in the pilot’s seat and wearing the pilot headset. She appeared to be disoriented and was uncooperative when she was taken into custody. She will be booked at juvenile hall later for theft of an aircraft.

An airport spokesperson says no passengers or commercial airlines were put at risk during the incident. There are no indications that this was an act of terrorism.

Although the aircraft sustained substantial damage, no injuries occurred in this incident.