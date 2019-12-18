



SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parents, teachers and students at Fern Bacon Middle School in South Sacramento are asking for help after a special-needs bicycle was stolen from campus this week.

The bike helps students like eighth-grader Vennae who has cerebral palsy and is blind, have more independence, according to her mother.

“She doesn’t have many things she can be independent in,” Nakisha Harrell said. “Like everything I do, including brushing teeth, cleaning her up.”

The bicycle was a gift to the school by a local rotary club and is valued at $3,000.

Matt Brown is the Fern Bacon Physical Education teacher who knows how important the bicycle, with a special seat and handlebars, is for his students.

“We need this bike,” Brown said. “We use it in our school, in our classes for students with everything from autism on the spectrum to cerebral palsy to muscular dystrophy.”

The bike is painted orange and white. Brown says he has no idea who might have taken it, but he is pleading for the public to help find it, and return it.