



ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A man has been convicted of murder after he reportedly used a girl’s Snapchat account to lure a teen outside of his home, then shot him to death.

On June 22, 2016, Danqwail Jones, who was 16 at the time, reportedly logged into a girl’s Snapchat account and used it to contact the victim, 17-year-old Deonte Whiteside. He was able to lure Whiteside out of his home, where he was shot and killed him, according to a statement from the Sacramento County D.A.’s Office.

After learning what happened, the girl confronted Jones who told her to keep her mouth shut. A second suspect, Eddie Lewis, who was 20, later drove the girl to Amundson Park and shot her multiple times. She survived her injuries.

Jones was convicted of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. He faces a maximum sentence of 36 years to life in prison.

Lewis was convicted of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

Sentencing is set for March 27, 2020.