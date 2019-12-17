



RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Police arrested a 31-year-old Rancho Cordova man on Saturday after his brother showed up to traffic court in his place.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department said their traffic unit stopped the same man three separate times within a two-week period for speeding, no proof of insurance, and not possessing a license. When the officers went to traffic court, they say the person present was not the man they had stopped three times.

After an investigation, the officers learned the man verbally identified himself as his brother during the traffic stops. They identified Murad Morzovanyan as the correct suspect and arrested him on Saturday.

Morzovanyan was booked in the Sacramento County Jail on three additional counts of felony false impersonation and his prior traffic violations.