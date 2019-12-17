



FOLSOM (CBS13) — With the holiday season in full swing, officials are reminding drivers to remove or hide their valuables in their cars to prevent break-ins. But did you realize your hidden electronic devices can still attract thieves?

Police sent out a warning on Tuesday alerting the public that criminals are using Bluetooth scanners to find hidden electronics inside cars.

The thieves use Bluetooth scanning apps to find signals from nearby devices. Many devices are constantly sending out the signals so they can pair with other devices.

Police recommend you leave your Bluetooth-capable electronics at home, or, if you need to leave them in your vehicle, turn off the Bluetooth, put the device in airplane mode, or turn off the device completely.