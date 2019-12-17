



MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto detectives arrested four burglary suspects who are linked to more than 100 vehicle burglaries in the last month.

Police say the suspects 36-year-old Carmen Johnson of Oakland, 27-year-old Kevin Blocker of Stockton, 28-year-old Shawntanique Blocker of Oakland and 27-year-old Latrell Moore of Stockton, are believed to be responsible fro vehicle burglaries in Modesto in surrounding areas.

Property Crimes Detectives said the suspects stole electronics and other valuables left in vehicles.

All four suspects were charged with burglary, evading, and conspiracy.