



CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – The home of suspected East Area Rapist Joseph DeAngelo has been sold, and depending on how you look at it, the owners got a deal.

According to the Sacramento County Assessor’s Office, the three-bedroom, two-bath 1,499 square foot home sold on November 25 to an FHA buyer. The sale price listed on Trulia.com was $320,000; quite a deal for his neighborhood.

Since De Angelo’s home was not listed on MLS, it’s not clear how the price of the property was determined, according to Certified Residential Appraiser Ryan Lundquist.

“Was the low price due to stigma? Could it be due to condition or lack of upgrades? Or maybe it was the owner selling at a discount? We may never know the details, but it’s interesting nonetheless to see,” Lundquist wrote on his blog, www.sacramentoappraisalblog.com.

DeAngelo was arrested on April 24, 2018, after a decades-long search. Prosecutors believe Joseph DeAngelo is responsible for 13 murders and more than 50 rapes, assaults and burglaries.

More than 200 witnesses are expected to be called when that DeAngelo’s trial begins, which is not expected to begin soon.