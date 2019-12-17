SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There was a first of its kind celebration that Sacramento’s Shriners Hospital for Children Tuesday evening.

Police, firefighters, and members of the public all brightened the spirits of young patients, showing them they are not forgotten this holiday season. It was part of the Good Night Lights tradition that started on the East Coast.

Together at the entrance to the hospital, police lit up their patrol vehicle, fire engine lights flashed, and bystanders shined flashlights up at the patients’ rooms, lighting up the night in red and blue hues.

From inside the hospital, some young patients patients watched the display from their hospital beds, others standing at the windows. Many were equipped with their own flashlights to shine back at the crowd down below.

The event will happen again on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.