MODESTO (CBS13) – A former Modesto City councilmember and founder of Sam & Dave’s Market in downtown Modesto, Dave Lopez, was killed in a car crash on Monday.

Lopez’s family posted a message on Facebook that reads: “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dave Lopez. He was loved by everyone he encountered.”

Lopez was killed Monday after a three-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 120, just west of Highway 99 in Manteca, according to Manteca Police Department Sgt. Stephen Schuler.

The place where the crash happened is known to law enforcement as being a dangerous spot.

Schuler called the interchange “terrible,” saying, “there have been so many collisions there lately.”

Plans for a memorial service have not been announced.