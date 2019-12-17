



OAKDALE (CBS13) — Two construction workers stopped a carjacking suspect Tuesday morning after he tried to steal their work truck.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the workers were on the job site digging trenches around 11:30 a.m. when they saw a man with a rag across his face jump into their truck and try to drive away.

The suspect’s getaway was unsuccessful when the truck got stuck in the mud in the area of 2800 E. Lone Tree Road. One of the workers pulled the suspect out of the truck while the other called 911.

Deputies say the suspect, Justin Wade Foster Gayer, “was in a scuffle” with both construction workers as they detained him. He was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of unlawful taking or driving a vehicle, possessing burglary tools, and an outstanding warrant.