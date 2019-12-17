



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thieves stole part of an ATM from a state building in downtown Sacramento early Tuesday morning.

The theft happened around 4:20 a.m. Three people wearing masks and hoodies broke into the building in the 1600 block of 9th Street. They stole a portion of the Golden 1 ATM, but dropped part of it as they were leaving, according to CHP Sgt. Dan Ortega.

The thieves are believed to have gotten away in an early 2000s-model Chevy Astro that was seen leaving the scene heading south on 9th Street.

Somebody walking past the door noticed it was ajar and called the police.

Some of the offices that use the building include the department of state hospitals and the department of developmental services.