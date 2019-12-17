LODI (CBS13) – Six people were cited in Lodi over the weekend for buying alcohol for minors.

Lodi police used six “decoy” minors to try to buy alcohol at businesses in the city in what it calls Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations. Fortunately, all six businesses refused to sell alcohol to the decoys. However, The decoys were able to find six people to buy alcohol for them. All of those people were cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor, and two were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The operations are designed to deter the furnishing of alcohol to minors and educate local retailers, police say.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).