MODESTO (CBS13) — The search is on for a thief who stole a Salvation Army red kettle filled with hundreds of dollars in donations.

Police say someone on a bike swiped the kettle from outside the Hobby Lobby on McHenry Avenue on Saturday. The bell ringers were apparently in-between shifts at the time.

The Salvation Army estimates there was about $400 inside.

Anyone with information about the kettle thief is asked to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via http://www.stancrimetips.org.