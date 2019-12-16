



An Amber Alert has been issued out of San Jose for a toddler and her father who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police say 24-year-old Victor Magana left the scene of a stabbing with his daughter, 2-year-old Bethanie Carranza, last night.

The alert is active in Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Ventura Counties.

Officers say the pair could be driving in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plate 7XJX025. If you see the car, Magana or 2-year-old Carraanza, you’re asked to call 911.

https://twitter.com/CHPAlerts/status/1206551328438145024